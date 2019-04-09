Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Garcia. View Sign

Susan Garcia
Susan Garcia,loving anddedicated daugh-ter, mother,sister and grand-mother passedaway on Thursday, March 21,2019. Susan issurvived by her mother; FrancesGerstl, her fourchildren, Mr. &Mrs. AnthonyEugene Farzad GinaValencia, Rita Mishler, Mr. & Mrs. George Frederic-Paul Lozano, her brothers; Mr. & Mrs. Steven Gerstl, Mr. & Mrs. RandolphGerstl, Mr. & Mrs. Brian Gerstl, her grandchildren; Michael Ramirez, Michelle Ramirez, Vincent Valencia,Lilijana Farzad,Kasondra Lozano, Isabella Lozano,her aunt; Marilyn Vecchio.Susan was born June 28, 1947attended UCBerkley in thelate 1960's. Shewent on to further her education at UNMreceiving adouble Master and was on course to receiving herPhD. She was loved and will be greatly by all who knew her.Private services for the family will held April 20, 2019.

