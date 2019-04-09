Susan Garcia
Susan Garcia,
loving and
dedicated daugh-
ter, mother,
sister and grand-
mother passed
away on Thursday, March 21,
2019. Susan is
survived by her mother; Frances
Gerstl, her four
children, Mr. &
Mrs. Anthony
Eugene Farzad Gina
Valencia, Rita Mishler, Mr. & Mrs. George Frederic-Paul Lozano, her brothers; Mr. & Mrs. Steven Gerstl, Mr. & Mrs. Randolph
Gerstl, Mr. & Mrs. Brian Gerstl, her grandchildren; Michael Ramirez, Michelle Ramirez, Vincent Valencia,
Lilijana Farzad,
Kasondra Lozano, Isabella Lozano,
her aunt; Marilyn Vecchio.
Susan was born June 28, 1947
attended UC
Berkley in the
late 1960's. She
went on to further her education at UNM
receiving a
double Master and was on course to receiving her
PhD. She was loved and will be greatly by all who knew her.
Private services for the family will held April 20, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019