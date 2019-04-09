Susan Garcia

Susan Garcia



Susan Garcia,

loving and

dedicated daugh-

ter, mother,

sister and grand-

mother passed

away on Thursday, March 21,

2019. Susan is

survived by her mother; Frances

Gerstl, her four

children, Mr. &

Mrs. Anthony

Eugene Farzad Gina

Valencia, Rita Mishler, Mr. & Mrs. George Frederic-Paul Lozano, her brothers; Mr. & Mrs. Steven Gerstl, Mr. & Mrs. Randolph

Gerstl, Mr. & Mrs. Brian Gerstl, her grandchildren; Michael Ramirez, Michelle Ramirez, Vincent Valencia,

Lilijana Farzad,

Kasondra Lozano, Isabella Lozano,

her aunt; Marilyn Vecchio.

Susan was born June 28, 1947

attended UC

Berkley in the

late 1960's. She

went on to further her education at UNM

receiving a

double Master and was on course to receiving her

PhD. She was loved and will be greatly by all who knew her.

Private services for the family will held April 20, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
