Susan Jane Hildebrandt





Susan Hildebrandt, 77, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Sue was an active hiker in the New Mexico Mountain Club and had hiked thru out the southwest as well as Europe and South America. She was also an avid tennis player who played as often as she could before her illness. A Retired teacher from APS, she also taught school on the Pine Hill Reservation as well as in South Korea.

She is survived by her husband, Tom of 55 years, her children Karen Landt of Elgin Il., and Kurt Hildebrandt of Bunny Lake WA., four grandchildren, two brothers: Tom and Mike Densberger, 4 nephews and 2 nieces. She will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
