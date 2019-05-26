Susan Jane Van Zele

Obituary
Susan Van Zele, age 74, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, was called home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Collins, husband, Trigg, children, Van and Hadley Collins; son, Christopher Van Zele and wife, Rachel, children, Maxton and Carsten Van Zele, all of Albuquerque; two brothers,

William Zabel of Rochester, MN and Larry Zabel

of Wabasha, MN. Mrs. Van Zele was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Van Zele. She was a

pre-school teacher who had a great love for young children.

Services will be held

Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 7550 Eubank NE. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Susan's name to Lambs of Grace Preschool at www.

lambsofgracepreschool.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Susan at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019
