Susan Jane Van ZeleSusan Van Zele, age 74, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, was called home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Courtney Collins, husband, Trigg, children, Van and Hadley Collins; son, Christopher Van Zele and wife, Rachel, children, Maxton and Carsten Van Zele, all of Albuquerque; two brothers,William Zabel of Rochester, MN and Larry Zabelof Wabasha, MN. Mrs. Van Zele was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Van Zele. She was apre-school teacher who had a great love for young children.Services will be heldSaturday, June 1, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 7550 Eubank NE. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Susan's name to Lambs of Grace Preschool at www. lambsofgracepreschool.org .