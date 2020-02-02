Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan K. Sullivan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan K. Litschke Sullivan







Susan lost her 3-year battle against ALS on January 13 2020. She did so with grace, dignity and with her own sense of humor. Although we are saddened by her death, we are relieved that she no longer has to experience the debilitating downward whirl of a disease that takes everything from an individual but their mind and soul. We are comforted in the knowledge that Susan is somewhere seated at one of her Bernina sewing or embroidery machines creating another beautiful quilt or clothing masterpiece. She is in her element surrounded by hundreds of threaded bobbins and numerous mounds of material to be used in future projects. All the while cheering on those beloved Minnesota Vikings. Susan retired from the local VA Hospital in 2010, ending a long career in Federal Civil Service. Susan is survived by her long time loving companion and comforting caregiver Peter Estrada, Brother Jack Litschke and wife Jeanne Ann, Son Andrew (Drew) Garcia-Carver and wife Arlene, Daughter Donna Chavez and husband Joe, Son Jerry Sullivan, combined 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephew and their families, cousins and 3 grand puppies. She was preceded in death by both her parents Jerry and Henrietta Litschke, and by her husband of 34 years Don Sullivan.



Thank you to the ALS Association, HME, Presbyterian Hospice, and all others who helped in her battle with ALS. As per Susan's wishes, no services will be held. Donations in her name are welcomed towards the fight against ALS at



