Susan S. Ross
Susan S. Ross, who died peacefully on January 19, 2020 in a room full of love and laughter, was a beloved mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a role model for women in business for decades. She founded The Ribbon Place, Inc., an international manufacturing company which operated for nearly 40 years while being an Officer's wife and mother to three Army Brats who survive her; Wendy A. Ross, Thomas E. Ross, Jr. and Carrie F. Ross. She shared special relationships with each of her grandchildren; Rion, Travis, Tyler, Caitlin, Kamen, Donovan, Emily, and Jack. She adored her great-granddaughters Addison, Harper and Hayden and of course her final furry companion, Douglas.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020