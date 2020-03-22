Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Welsh Ahrens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Welsh Ahrens







Susan Welsh Ahrens of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Sterling, IL in 1943, Susan lived in Albuquerque for over 45 years. Susan loved her family and friends, was passionate about the adventure of traveling the globe, and worked hard throughout her life to give back to the Albuquerque community. She was always quick to offer a smile and words of encouragement. Susan will be remembered for her vivacious spirit, a unique flair, and how she always lived life to the fullest!



She is survived by her husband, Larry Ahrens; son, Braiden Welsh and his wife, Jennifer Welsh and their children, Siena and Riley Welsh of Denver, CO; her sisters, Kathy Shambaugh of Sterling, IL, Debra Schaeve of Montello, WI, and Sharon Anderson of Surprise, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Geraldine Sleeper of Sterling, IL; and brothers, Michael and Patrick Sleeper.



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Susan at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



