Susana S. Baca, age 101, a lifelong resident of Belen, NM, passed away >at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Susana was very active in the PTA while all of her 8 children were in the Belen School System. She was a Charter member of the Belen Historical Society, where she remained active for many years. At 101 years of age, Susana had many interests that she loved. Her family was the center of her universe and she loved it when they could all get together. Susana is preceded in death by her husband, Herman J. Baca; her infant son, Sammy; her grandchildren, Cindy Baca and Dr. John Michael Baca. She is survived by eight children; Greg (Marlys), Gloria Duncan, Oswald (Mary Ann); Herman, Diana Burleson (Ron), her loving son and caregiver, Robert, Becky Beimfohr (Edward), Kathy Winnett (John), and her seven loving grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Services will take place on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a Public Visitation at 9:30 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM, and a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Lorenzo Baca, John Barba, Greg Baca, Chuck Perea, Antonio Aragon, and Leanora Pena. Honorary Pallbearer will be Nora Pena.The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Michael Torres for always being there to bring Susana Sunday communion, as she always looked forward to his visits. Please sign Susana's online tribute at







Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM



609 N Main St

Belen , NM 87002

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2019

