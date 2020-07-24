1/1
Susie Sanchez
Susie Sanchez





Susie Sanchez, age 93, a residence of Albuquerque, passed away on July 21, 2020. Please refer to Gabaldon Website for updates on services


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
My condolences to Adolfo and family. My prayers are with you. Susie was a wonderful person and a loving friend. She will be missed.
Ella Valverde
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)

