Susie Sanchez

My condolences to Adolfo and family. My prayers are with you. Susie was a wonderful person and a loving friend. She will be missed.
Ella Valverde
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15)
