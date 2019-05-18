Suzanna "Susie" Ramirez
Age 60, passed away Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 after her valiant 37-year battle with Lupus. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 24th, 1958. She was preceded in death by her father Leandro Aragon. Susie is survived by mother Nellie, husband of 42 years, Rick; son Mario wife Julianna, daughter Jazmin husband Ricky, grandchildren, Josiah, Elias, Natalia, Urijah, 2 brothers, Marty wife Thelma, Gabe wife Annette, nieces and nephew. Services will be on Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 at Holy Family Church 562 Atrisco Dr SW. Viewing at 8
a.m., Rosary at 8:30 a.m., Mass at 9 a.m., and reception following.
