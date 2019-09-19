Suzanne Emily Stomp

Suzanne Emily Stomp



Happy Birthday Suzi

September 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013

Happy Birthday in Heaven



I wish you were here today

even just a little while,

so I could say Happy Birthday "Suzanne"

and see your loving smile.

The only gifts today will be

the sweet memories you left behind;

The laughter, joy and happiness...

precious memories...the best kind.

Today I'll do my very best

to try and find a happy place...

struggling to hide my heavy heart

and the tears on my face.

I'll sit quietly and look at your picture

thinking of you with love;

hoping you're doing ok

in Heaven up above.

May the angels hold you close and

sing you a happy song...

and I'll be sending

a million hugs and kisses

today and all year long. ~kidaca



We Love and Miss you to Infinity!

Dad, Mama & Lindsay
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
