Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Emily Stomp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Emily Stomp







Happy Birthday Suzi



September 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013



Happy Birthday in Heaven







I wish you were here today



even just a little while,



so I could say Happy Birthday "Suzanne"



and see your loving smile.



The only gifts today will be



the sweet memories you left behind;



The laughter, joy and happiness...



precious memories...the best kind.



Today I'll do my very best



to try and find a happy place...



struggling to hide my heavy heart



and the tears on my face.



I'll sit quietly and look at your picture



thinking of you with love;



hoping you're doing ok



in Heaven up above.



May the angels hold you close and



sing you a happy song...



and I'll be sending



a million hugs and kisses



today and all year long. ~kidaca







We Love and Miss you to Infinity!



Dad, Mama & Lindsay



Suzanne Emily StompHappy Birthday SuziSeptember 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013Happy Birthday in HeavenI wish you were here todayeven just a little while,so I could say Happy Birthday "Suzanne"and see your loving smile.The only gifts today will bethe sweet memories you left behind;The laughter, joy and happiness...precious memories...the best kind.Today I'll do my very bestto try and find a happy place...struggling to hide my heavy heartand the tears on my face.I'll sit quietly and look at your picturethinking of you with love;hoping you're doing okin Heaven up above.May the angels hold you close andsing you a happy song...and I'll be sendinga million hugs and kissestoday and all year long. ~kidacaWe Love and Miss you to Infinity!Dad, Mama & Lindsay Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close