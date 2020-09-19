Suzanne Emily Stomp











Sept 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013







Happy Birthday Suzy!







Wishing you were here today,



for even just a while.



So, I could say Happy Birthday



and see your loving Smile.



The only gifts today will be,



the sweet memories you left behind.



Of Laughter, Joy and Happiness,



That echo in my mind.



I'll gaze upon pictures,



I'll think of you with Love,



And hope you're doing fine



in Heaven up above.



May our friends & family in Heaven,



hold you closely and sing you a song,



And I'll be sending a million Hugs and Kisses



today and all year long. - Unknown







Happy 15th Birthday Suzanne! We Love and Miss you.. Daddy, Mama and Lindsay





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store