Suzanne Emily Stomp
Suzanne Emily Stomp





Sept 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013



Happy Birthday Suzy!



Wishing you were here today,

for even just a while.

So, I could say Happy Birthday

and see your loving Smile.

The only gifts today will be,

the sweet memories you left behind.

Of Laughter, Joy and Happiness,

That echo in my mind.

I'll gaze upon pictures,

I'll think of you with Love,

And hope you're doing fine

in Heaven up above.

May our friends & family in Heaven,

hold you closely and sing you a song,

And I'll be sending a million Hugs and Kisses

today and all year long. - Unknown



Happy 15th Birthday Suzanne! We Love and Miss you.. Daddy, Mama and Lindsay


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
