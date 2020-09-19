Suzanne Emily Stomp
Sept 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013
Happy Birthday Suzy!
Wishing you were here today,
for even just a while.
So, I could say Happy Birthday
and see your loving Smile.
The only gifts today will be,
the sweet memories you left behind.
Of Laughter, Joy and Happiness,
That echo in my mind.
I'll gaze upon pictures,
I'll think of you with Love,
And hope you're doing fine
in Heaven up above.
May our friends & family in Heaven,
hold you closely and sing you a song,
And I'll be sending a million Hugs and Kisses
today and all year long. - Unknown
Happy 15th Birthday Suzanne! We Love and Miss you.. Daddy, Mama and Lindsay
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.