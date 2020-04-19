Suzanne Guilford
Suzanne Guilford was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She graduated from Wisconsin State College, Oshkosh and came to Albuquerque in 1954 to teach elementary school. She married Richard Guilford on Wednesday, December 26, 1956 and was blessed with over 63 years of a happy, loving marriage. She was an active member of Fellowship Christian Reformed Church and had been active in the Albuquerque Marriage Encounter Community.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Julie Hanf and spouse Chris; and grandchildren, Kristin Hanf and Ian Hanf, all of Sacramento, California; as well as son, John Guilford and spouse Robert, of Dallas, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Christian Reformed Church or to International. Please visit the online guestbook for Suzanne at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020