Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Guilford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Guilford







Suzanne Guilford was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She graduated from Wisconsin State College, Oshkosh and came to Albuquerque in 1954 to teach elementary school. She married Richard Guilford on Wednesday, December 26, 1956 and was blessed with over 63 years of a happy, loving marriage. She was an active member of Fellowship Christian Reformed Church and had been active in the Albuquerque Marriage Encounter Community.



She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Julie Hanf and spouse Chris; and grandchildren, Kristin Hanf and Ian Hanf, all of Sacramento, California; as well as son, John Guilford and spouse Robert, of Dallas, Texas.



A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Christian Reformed Church or to International. Please visit the online guestbook for Suzanne at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Suzanne GuilfordSuzanne Guilford was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She graduated from Wisconsin State College, Oshkosh and came to Albuquerque in 1954 to teach elementary school. She married Richard Guilford on Wednesday, December 26, 1956 and was blessed with over 63 years of a happy, loving marriage. She was an active member of Fellowship Christian Reformed Church and had been active in the Albuquerque Marriage Encounter Community.She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Julie Hanf and spouse Chris; and grandchildren, Kristin Hanf and Ian Hanf, all of Sacramento, California; as well as son, John Guilford and spouse Robert, of Dallas, Texas.A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Christian Reformed Church or to International. Please visit the online guestbook for Suzanne at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.