Suzanne Marie Guiney
Suzanne Marie Guiney passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2019. She was born in Bronx, NY on January 14, 1942 to Harry and Angelina (Tadonio) Nierenberg. Suzanne moved to New Mexico from the Bronx in 1972. Here, she met and married the love of her life, Al Guiney. They have been blissfully married for 41 years. Her passion was cooking. She could spend hours and hours in the kitchen, mostly making Italian food. Around the holidays she would send out cookies, chocolates, and candies she crafted in her kitchen. She passed her knowledge on to many family members and friends. Her sprit will live on with the people that she mentored and cooked for. She enjoyed volunteering her time at Acoma Elementary School and Comanche Elementary School. Hundreds of kids knew her as Granny Suzanne. She found great happiness in volunteering. She was preceded in death by her parents. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Al Guiney; sons, Pete Kassetas and Vincent Kassetas (Sheryl); grandchildren, McKenna Jarvies, Payton Kassetas, Cierrah Kassetas, and Ashley Kassetas; and brother, Jim Nierenberg (Anne). Suzanne was a loving, caring and compassionate person who had a heart of gold. She will be missed by many but never forgotten. A Celebration of Suzanne's life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 6:00 pm with a reception to follow, at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. 505-821-0010.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019