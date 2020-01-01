Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Guiney Clear. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Guiney Clear, age 89, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on February 8, 1930 in Hillsboro, IL to Hughie Thompson Guiney and Ida Beatrice Martin. She was the oldest of three children and survived two younger brothers.



Suzanne was in banking for 35 years. She was very respected and highly regarded in the industry and in New Mexico. She was known as a very intelligent and savvy businesswoman. Suzanne enjoyed watching murder mystery TV and loved "Murder She Wrote." She cherished the time she had with her youngest daughter and her family. She especially enjoyed making plates of Christmas cookies for her family and friends. She was an amazing seamstress and made clothes for herself and her daughter. She was a very talented artist. She did charcoal and pencil drawings, and oil paintings. She spent endless time and years searching for her family history. She joined an autobiography group and wrote stories about her life and history and became the president for 19 years.



Suzanne is survived by her daughters, Barbara Wright and husband, Thomas, Catherine Gerber and son-in-law, Gerald; grandchildren, Michelle Krause, Lisa Ankeny, Melissa, John and Constance; and great-grandchildren, Abigail Krause and Alexander Krause, Taylor, Addison, Ivy, and Alexandra.



She will be missed greatly by all.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.



In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Casa Angelica in Suzanne's name. Please visit our online guestbook for Suzanne at



