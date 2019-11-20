Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Marie Foy. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Memorial service 11:00 AM Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Marie Breault Foy passed away on November 16, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born in Dallas Texas on May 12, 1946. She was preceded in death by her father, Col. Louis Breault. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Frank C. Foy, her daughter Erin M. Foy and Kelly M. Walker, her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Stewart, Evan Stewart, Brady Fairbanks and Beau Fairbanks, her mother, Lois Lansford Breault of Montclair, Virginia and sister and brother in law, Roxanne and Tim Cuddy of Dumfries, Virginia, her nephew TJ Cuddy and his wife Meredith and her great nephew, Landon Cuddy and great niece, Payton Rae Cuddy of Dumfries, Virginia.



Suzanne graduated from Fayetteville High School, North Carolina in 1964, the University of New Mexico in 1968 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. After graduation, she worked for GAC Finance Company for four years before "retiring" to begin her family. During her children's formative years, she volunteered for the All Faith's Receiving Home Auxiliary for many years. After her children had grown, she worked for Casey Optical for many years.



A Memorial Service celebrating Suzanne's life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Daniels Funeral & Cremation, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.



The family suggests contributions be sent to the New Mexico Chapter, P.O. Box 21400, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87154. Please restrict your donation to the New Mexico Chapter.



