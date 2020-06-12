Suzanne Stomp

Suzanne Emily Stomp











Sept 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013



My Angel Up in Heaven by Dave Hedges







My angel up in heaven, I wanted you to know,



I feel you watching over me, everywhere I go.



I wish you were with me, but that can never be,



Memories of you in my heart, that only I can see.



My angel up in heaven, I hope you understand,



That I would give anything, if I could hold your hand.



I'd hold you oh so tightly, and never let you go,



And all the LOVE inside of me, to you I would show.



My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart,



You'll always live inside of me, deep within my Heart.



Miss you beyond words and LOVE you more every day.



Hugs and Kisses xo Daddy, Mama and Lindsay





