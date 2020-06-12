Suzanne Stomp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Emily Stomp





Sept 19, 2005 - June 12, 2013

My Angel Up in Heaven by Dave Hedges



My angel up in heaven, I wanted you to know,

I feel you watching over me, everywhere I go.

I wish you were with me, but that can never be,

Memories of you in my heart, that only I can see.

My angel up in heaven, I hope you understand,

That I would give anything, if I could hold your hand.

I'd hold you oh so tightly, and never let you go,

And all the LOVE inside of me, to you I would show.

My angel up in heaven, for now we are apart,

You'll always live inside of me, deep within my Heart.

Miss you beyond words and LOVE you more every day.

Hugs and Kisses xo Daddy, Mama and Lindsay


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved