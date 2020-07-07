1/
Suzi Fetherolf
Suzi Fetherolf



Susan Fetherolf (better known as Suzi) passed away unexpectedly on June 29th, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Suzi was born in Richland, Washington and moved to Albuquerque as a child with her parents and sister. She attended Eldorado High School, where she was part of the first graduating class.

She leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Michael Fetherolf, daughter Alyson Fetherolf, of Denver, Colorado, step-daughter and step-grandson Jennifer and Elijah Fetherolf, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, niece Kris Seybold, of Eugene, Oregon and beloved chocolate lab, Shadow.

Suzi was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, and friend to many and will be greatly missed.



No services have been scheduled per Suzi's

request.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
