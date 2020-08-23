Sylvester George ChumleyIt is with great sorrow and sadness, that we announce the passing of our father, father in law, grandfather, uncle and cousin, and friend, Sylvester George Chumley. Syl, as he was fondly known to family and friends, was born on June 17, 1934, in Jacksonville, IL to Sylvester George Chumley, Sr. and Annie Lee McDowell. Syl graduated from University of New Mexico, and in 1954, Syl married the love of his life Shirley Sheehan. Syl served his country honorably when he joined the Naval Academy on June 6, 1956, and was stationed all over the world. He became a Naval Aviator and was in the 8670 Squadron Co. and was shot down in Vietnam. He earned a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Combat Action Ribbon, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Distinguish Service Order, Second Class. He made many friends during his tenure in the military and retired in 1979 as a Captain. After Syl retired, he worked for ABF Trucking Company for 20 years until he retired. Syl and Shirley traveled all over the world. Syl and Shirley raised two wonderful young men Steve and Bruce, along with many four legged furry friends, Shadow, Briny, Duncan, Duffy, and Mckinny, (Mac). Syl enjoyed traveling with Shirley to visit friends all over the country and watching Law and Order, Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku and exercising during his free time. Syl passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Chumley, son, Stephen Chumley, and sister, Phyllis Bryan. Syl is survived by his son, Bruce Chumley, daughter in law, Patsy Chumley, grandson, Aaron Baca, his cousins, Renata and David Witte and Rachel Witte, their daughter, nieces Rosalee Connor, Pamela Bryan, Carmelle Bryan, Natalie Bryan and nephew, Thomas Bryan, Jr. and his Goddaughter, Sarah Boggs, all from Florida and Godson, Scott Hoffman. Syl and Shirley were very devoted to the Lord and were members of Christ the Ray of Hope Church, where they made many friends. Syl will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Santa Fe Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 501 N. Guadalupe St. Santa Fe, NM 87501. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel's Funeral Home at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Syl's favorite charity, Free Wheel Chair Mission. Donations for Free Wheel Chair Mission can be made to Christ the Ray of Hope Church, 7001 San Antonio Dr. Ste R, Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit