Sylvia Baca
Sylvia Baca





Sylvia Baca, 83, of Albuquerque, NM passed away surrounded by family on August 24, 2020. Sylvia was born May 25, 1937 in San Mateo, New Mexico to Telesfor and Demetria Gonzales. She is preceded in death by her parents; Telesfor and Demetria Gonzales, her brother Florenio, sisters; Della, Sally, Lucy and her son Alan Smith. Sylvia is survived by her daughter Annette Schumacher and her husband Steven; grandkids; Tammy Nunez and her husband John Paul, Alan Smith, and Scott Shaw; great-grandkids; Alana, Joaquin, and Niko Nunez; her brother Telesfor (Sonny) Gonzales; her sister Ina Jean Gonzales; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
