Sylvia Dawn Noel







Sylvia Dawn Noel passed from this life on January 23, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, England August 19, 1933 to Rosina and Horace Kimberley. She met John Giangola during his Air Force service in England. They married in 1952 and had ten children. She was predeceased by son John, second husband, Hazel "Bud" Noel, first husband John Giangola, and daughter Angela Adoberavoski. She is survived by her children Tony, Michael, Robert, Tina, Debbie (Ramsey), Lori (Scholl), Steven, and Kim, 18 grandchildren, 29 great and great-great-grandchildren.



Sylvia was a lively, sociable woman who enjoyed her tea (always in a teacup), flowers, her birds and dog, and exercising at New Heart Cardiac Rehab Center. She worked in hospitality and retail businesses in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Albuquerque, where people were charmed by her kindness and her English accent.



Riverside Funeral Home is handling arrangements. There will be no services and a memorial gathering is planned for a later date. Those wishing to remember Sylvia may contribute in her name to New Mexico Heart Institute Foundation at



