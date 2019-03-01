T. Nicole Anderson-Frei
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Nicole Anderson-Frei.
With
dreaded
anticipation but
more
abrupt
than ex-
pected
Nicole
"Nikki" Anderson Frei passed away on
the morning of February 20th, 2019 at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Originally, Nicole was diagnosed with MS back in 1999.
Unfortunately, Nicole
ended up succumbing to
debilitating effects of
respiratory failure. Nicole will be sorely missed as a beloved daughter, wife,
sister, mother and friend.
Nicole had a gift of music by which she endeavored in Opera, theater, Church choir and Karaoke, and
playing piano, flute,
piccolo and guitar. She was a fierce leader, an ARCA Home Manager,worked for Parents Reaching Out and namely an advocate for those less fortunate. The role Nicole treasured most was that of being Noah's mother. Nicole, although disabled was a resilient fighter and did not view herself as lacking in either work ethic nor determination. Nicole was born in Lynchburg, VA on April 28th, 1979. Nicole is preceded in
death
by her
Grandfather, Marvin Anderson; her
Aunt
Beverly
Ander-
son, Un-
cles
James
Anderson and Robert
Crigger. She is survived by her Husband, Bryan Oliver Frei; son, Noah Theophilis Frei; her mother, Sylvia Robyn Rudy; her step-fathers Richard Rudy and Vinnie Filippini, her sister, Maria Wollitz and husband Aaron, Niece, Katelynn, Nephews, Ian, Tyler and Sean; Aunts and Uncles including:
Kathleen Chatfield, Lori
and David Henderson; Stephanie Crigger; Curtis Terry, Nephews Ian, Tyler,
Sean and Niece Katelynn; and 54+ maternal cousins and other family members, ; brother-in-law, Jason
and wife, Shannon and
nephews, Taj, Christian
and Liam.
Viewing will be held
at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral
Services at 10:00 a.m. at
Grace Lutheran Church,
7550 Eubank Boulevard,
Albuquerque, NM 87122
followed by Burial
Procession at Gate of
Heaven Cemetery, 7999
Wyoming Blvd. Albuquerque, NM 87109.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019