T. Nicole Anderson-Frei



With

dreaded

anticipation but

more

abrupt

than ex-

pected

Nicole

"Nikki" Anderson Frei passed away on

the morning of February 20th, 2019 at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Originally, Nicole was diagnosed with MS back in 1999.

Unfortunately, Nicole

ended up succumbing to

debilitating effects of

respiratory failure. Nicole will be sorely missed as a beloved daughter, wife,

sister, mother and friend.

Nicole had a gift of music by which she endeavored in Opera, theater, Church choir and Karaoke, and

playing piano, flute,

piccolo and guitar. She was a fierce leader, an ARCA Home Manager,worked for Parents Reaching Out and namely an advocate for those less fortunate. The role Nicole treasured most was that of being Noah's mother. Nicole, although disabled was a resilient fighter and did not view herself as lacking in either work ethic nor determination. Nicole was born in Lynchburg, VA on April 28th, 1979. Nicole is preceded in

death

by her

Grandfather, Marvin Anderson; her

Aunt

Beverly

Ander-

son, Un-

cles

James

Anderson and Robert

Crigger. She is survived by her Husband, Bryan Oliver Frei; son, Noah Theophilis Frei; her mother, Sylvia Robyn Rudy; her step-fathers Richard Rudy and Vinnie Filippini, her sister, Maria Wollitz and husband Aaron, Niece, Katelynn, Nephews, Ian, Tyler and Sean; Aunts and Uncles including:

Kathleen Chatfield, Lori

and David Henderson; Stephanie Crigger; Curtis Terry, Nephews Ian, Tyler,

Sean and Niece Katelynn; and 54+ maternal cousins and other family members, ; brother-in-law, Jason

and wife, Shannon and

nephews, Taj, Christian

and Liam.

Viewing will be held

at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral

Services at 10:00 a.m. at

Grace Lutheran Church,

7550 Eubank Boulevard,

Albuquerque, NM 87122

followed by Burial

Procession at Gate of

Heaven Cemetery, 7999

Wyoming Blvd. Albuquerque, NM 87109.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
