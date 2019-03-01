Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Nicole Anderson-Frei. View Sign

T. Nicole Anderson-Frei







With



dreaded



anticipation but



more



abrupt



than ex-



pected



Nicole



"Nikki" Anderson Frei passed away on



the morning of February 20th, 2019 at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Originally, Nicole was diagnosed with MS back in 1999.



Unfortunately, Nicole



ended up succumbing to



debilitating effects of



respiratory failure. Nicole will be sorely missed as a beloved daughter, wife,



sister, mother and friend.



Nicole had a gift of music by which she endeavored in Opera, theater, Church choir and Karaoke, and



playing piano, flute,



piccolo and guitar. She was a fierce leader, an ARCA Home Manager,worked for Parents Reaching Out and namely an advocate for those less fortunate. The role Nicole treasured most was that of being Noah's mother. Nicole, although disabled was a resilient fighter and did not view herself as lacking in either work ethic nor determination. Nicole was born in Lynchburg, VA on April 28th, 1979. Nicole is preceded in



death



by her



Grandfather, Marvin Anderson; her



Aunt



Beverly



Ander-



son, Un-



cles



James



Anderson and Robert



Crigger. She is survived by her Husband, Bryan Oliver Frei; son, Noah Theophilis Frei; her mother, Sylvia Robyn Rudy; her step-fathers Richard Rudy and Vinnie Filippini, her sister, Maria Wollitz and husband Aaron, Niece, Katelynn, Nephews, Ian, Tyler and Sean; Aunts and Uncles including:



Kathleen Chatfield, Lori



and David Henderson; Stephanie Crigger; Curtis Terry, Nephews Ian, Tyler,



Sean and Niece Katelynn; and 54+ maternal cousins and other family members, ; brother-in-law, Jason



and wife, Shannon and



nephews, Taj, Christian



and Liam.



Viewing will be held



at 9:00 a.m. and Funeral



Services at 10:00 a.m. at



Grace Lutheran Church,



7550 Eubank Boulevard,



Albuquerque, NM 87122



followed by Burial



Procession at Gate of



Heaven Cemetery, 7999



Wyoming Blvd. Albuquerque, NM 87109.



T. Nicole Anderson-FreiWithdreadedanticipation butmoreabruptthan ex-pectedNicole"Nikki" Anderson Frei passed away onthe morning of February 20th, 2019 at Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Originally, Nicole was diagnosed with MS back in 1999.Unfortunately, Nicoleended up succumbing todebilitating effects ofrespiratory failure. Nicole will be sorely missed as a beloved daughter, wife,sister, mother and friend.Nicole had a gift of music by which she endeavored in Opera, theater, Church choir and Karaoke, andplaying piano, flute,piccolo and guitar. She was a fierce leader, an ARCA Home Manager,worked for Parents Reaching Out and namely an advocate for those less fortunate. The role Nicole treasured most was that of being Noah's mother. Nicole, although disabled was a resilient fighter and did not view herself as lacking in either work ethic nor determination. Nicole was born in Lynchburg, VA on April 28th, 1979. Nicole is preceded indeathby herGrandfather, Marvin Anderson; herAuntBeverlyAnder-son, Un-clesJamesAnderson and RobertCrigger. She is survived by her Husband, Bryan Oliver Frei; son, Noah Theophilis Frei; her mother, Sylvia Robyn Rudy; her step-fathers Richard Rudy and Vinnie Filippini, her sister, Maria Wollitz and husband Aaron, Niece, Katelynn, Nephews, Ian, Tyler and Sean; Aunts and Uncles including:Kathleen Chatfield, Loriand David Henderson; Stephanie Crigger; Curtis Terry, Nephews Ian, Tyler,Sean and Niece Katelynn; and 54+ maternal cousins and other family members, ; brother-in-law, Jasonand wife, Shannon andnephews, Taj, Christianand Liam.Viewing will be heldat 9:00 a.m. and FuneralServices at 10:00 a.m. atGrace Lutheran Church,7550 Eubank Boulevard,Albuquerque, NM 87122followed by BurialProcession at Gate ofHeaven Cemetery, 7999Wyoming Blvd. Albuquerque, NM 87109. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close