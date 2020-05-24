Tadeusz Stanislaw Skiba
Tadeusz Skiba passed on May 10, 2020. Tadek was born on April 7, 1957 in Grodzisko Dolne, Poland. He met his wife, Chris Radoslovich in Albuquerque, NM in 1983. They were married for 35 years. Tadeusz is preceded in death by his parents Bronislawa Burda and Wladyslaw Skiba. He is survived by his wife, Chris Skiba and daughters Monika and Teresa, brothers Czeslaw (Barbara) and Tomasz, uncle and aunt Felix and Milka Burda. Visit the online guestbook at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.