Tami Kay LohrdingWith a deep sense of loss, we report the passing of Tami Kay Lohrding, age 54, who was born June 6, 1966 in Manhattan, KS. Tami died unexpectantly on October 31, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM with her parents, Ronald and Janet Lohrding, by her side. She is survived by her brother, Bradley Lohrding, nephew Benjamin Lohrding, and niece Grace Lohrding in Edina, MN, many aunts, uncles, cousins and her large loving ARCA family.Tami grew up in Los Alamos, NM and was a 1987 graduate in special ed at Los Alamos High School. In 1995, Tami moved to Albuquerque and was a member of a residential community for special people with developmental disabilities run by ARCA. Tami worked at the ARCA LA Paloma Greenhouse in Corrales, NM. She enjoyed filling pots for the many thousands of Geraniums in the summer and Poinsettias in the winter. She loved working outdoors.She enjoyed traveling with her parents, while pulling her little suitcase. Tami had an amazing ability to do puzzles where she could pick up a piece and know exactly where to place it. Tami had a tender heart and could sense when someone was hurting and needed a hug or kiss. She was a free spirit and her loving smile would melt your heart. Tami also had a mischievous giggle and we would know something was in the works. We loved her sense of humor. When Tami was born, the nurses all called her "Miss Ladybug" because of her size and the name remained with her. Tami faced many medical obstacles, but she was strong willed and never gave up. No matter how difficult the challenge, she did it her way.As we grieve the loss of our precious Tami, we are comforted by our faith and the knowledge that she is in the loving arms of Christ. We are grateful for the loving staff at ARCA and the LA Paloma Greenhouse for their love and care for Tami.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tami's memory to ARCA directly, or to the ARCA La Paloma Greenhouse at 11300 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87112 orA service to celebrate Tami's life will be conducted online on November 21st at 1:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church. The online service will be on the Faith Lutheran Facebook or a YouTube link which will be "Tami Lohrding Funeral" and will remain online for 1 week. You can leave your condolences online at the Neptune Society website: