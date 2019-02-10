|
Tamiko Hedrick
Tamiko Hedrick, 85, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She entered this world on Sunday, March 12, 1933 in Yokohama, Japan, born to Takaichi and Metiusko Sugiura.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra Archunde, Terry Hedrick, and Crystal Hedrick; grandchildren, JJ, Jessica, Gettylee, Robert and Marcus; as well as nine great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Tamiko at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019