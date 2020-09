Tammi Lynn Nidever







Tammi Lynn Nidever passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at her home. Tammi was born on July 07, 1965 to Charles and Sandra (Higgs) Nidever. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque. Tammi graduated from Sandia High School and after graduating from UNM Nursing School she worked at several Health Care Facilities.



Tammi leaves behind her daughter Madeleine



Ahluwalia, Chuck Gonzales her partner of 17 years, parents Charles and Darlene Nidever, siblings Susan Stearns , Dawn Wilde, Jon Clickner, Ryan Clickner, Joseph Clickner, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Sandra Nidever and sister Lorinda Nidever. Tammi had many friends and will leave a big hole in all our lives. Private services will be held at a later time.





