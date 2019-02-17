Tara Donna Robinson
Tara Donna Robinson, 42, beloved daughter, mother, and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on February 6, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on January 18, 1977 in South Hampton, NY, to Bernard and Carol Robinson of London, England, Tara was a loving and caring mother who spent her life dedicated to her daughters and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father; brothers, Scott and Damian; sister, Shanna Ross; daughters, Samantha, Kaylene, and Sage; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial donations should be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Tara at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019