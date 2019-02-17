Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tara Donna Robinson. View Sign

Tara Donna Robinson, 42, beloved daughter, mother, and sister, was called to her eternal resting place on February 6, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on January 18, 1977 in South Hampton, NY, to Bernard and Carol Robinson of London, England, Tara was a loving and caring mother who spent her life dedicated to her daughters and family.



She was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her father; brothers, Scott and Damian; sister, Shanna Ross; daughters, Samantha, Kaylene, and Sage; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial donations should be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Tara at



