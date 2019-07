Tawnya R. GarciaJanuary 18, 1975 â€" June 15, 2019.Our belovedTawnya passedaway unexpectedly on Saturday,June 15, 2019.Tawnya was abeautiful soul inside and out. She had a neverending determination and astrong will, despite the adversities shefaced. Tawnya had a love of music and animals and was a gifted writer. She worked at a variety of jobs, including, retail, the Blood Bank and as a Dental Assistant. Our hearts are broken over the loss of you…. For you left us too soon. Our precious memories will hold you close to our hearts. Love you foreverTawn! She is survived by herparents, Markusand Pamela Garcia; grandmother, Gisela Garcia; sister, Amber; brother, Daniel and wife Marina;niece, Sophia;aunt, LaurieGarcia; uncle, MarkBustamante and nephew, Tony Garcia. A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Mausoleum on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4th St. NW