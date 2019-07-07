Tawnya R. Garcia (1975 - 2019)
Service Information
Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque
2919 4TH Street NW
Albuquerque, NM
87107
(505)-343-8008
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Mausoleum
Obituary
Tawnya R. Garcia



January 18, 1975 â€" June 15, 2019.

Our beloved

Tawnya passed

away unexpectedly on Saturday,

June 15, 2019.

Tawnya was a

beautiful soul inside and out. She had a never

ending determination and a

strong will, de

spite the adversities she

faced. Tawnya had a love of music and animals and was a gifted writer. She worked at a variety of jobs, including, retail, the Blood Bank and as a Dental Assistant. Our hearts are broken over the loss of youâ€¦. For you left us too soon. Our precious memories will hold you close to our hearts. Love you forever

Tawn! She is survived by her

parents, Markus

and Pamela Garcia; grandmother, Gisela Garcia; sister, Amber; brother, Daniel and wife Marina;

niece, Sophia;

aunt, Laurie

Garcia; uncle, Mark

Bustamante and nephew, Tony Garcia. A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Mausoleum on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4th St. NW

www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
