Tawnya R. Garcia
January 18, 1975 â€" June 15, 2019.
Our beloved
Tawnya passed
away unexpectedly on Saturday,
June 15, 2019.
Tawnya was a
beautiful soul inside and out. She had a never
ending determination and a
strong will, de
spite the adversities she
faced. Tawnya had a love of music and animals and was a gifted writer. She worked at a variety of jobs, including, retail, the Blood Bank and as a Dental Assistant. Our hearts are broken over the loss of youâ€¦. For you left us too soon. Our precious memories will hold you close to our hearts. Love you forever
Tawn! She is survived by her
parents, Markus
and Pamela Garcia; grandmother, Gisela Garcia; sister, Amber; brother, Daniel and wife Marina;
niece, Sophia;
aunt, Laurie
Garcia; uncle, Mark
Bustamante and nephew, Tony Garcia. A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Calvary Mausoleum on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services 2919 4th St. NW
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019