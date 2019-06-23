Ted Miguel Martinez (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
View Map
Obituary
Ted Miguel Martinez





Ted Miguel Martinez, age 74, passed away, Tuesday night, June 11, 2019. He was born in Taos, NM on February 23, 1945. He resided in Rio Rancho, NM.

Ted is survived by wife, Annie C. Martinez; three

sons, Mark Cordova, Adrian Cordova (wife Dina), and Teodoro Martinez; one brother, Tom Martinez; two sisters, Vangie Kittridge and Pauline Martinez all of Rio Rancho, NM. He preceded in death by his father and

mother, Enrique and Stephanie Martinez; two brothers; and one sister.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family

Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.