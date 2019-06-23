Ted Miguel Martinez
Ted Miguel Martinez, age 74, passed away, Tuesday night, June 11, 2019. He was born in Taos, NM on February 23, 1945. He resided in Rio Rancho, NM.
Ted is survived by wife, Annie C. Martinez; three
sons, Mark Cordova, Adrian Cordova (wife Dina), and Teodoro Martinez; one brother, Tom Martinez; two sisters, Vangie Kittridge and Pauline Martinez all of Rio Rancho, NM. He preceded in death by his father and
mother, Enrique and Stephanie Martinez; two brothers; and one sister.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family
Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019