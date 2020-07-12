Teddy Hulett







Theodosia (Teddy) Hulett passed away June 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.



A longtime horse enthusiast and artist, Teddy shared her talents and passion with the community. Many adults and children learned from her the subtle aspects of both horsemanship and carving soap animals. She is deeply missed.



Teddy is survived by her son, Richard Hulett and wife Melena, and two grandchildren who adored her. She was interred with her husband of 57 years at the Nat'l Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.





