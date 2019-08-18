Teodoro "Ted" Casaus
Teodoro "Ted" Casaus, age 86, passed away peacefully, Thursday, August 15, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Belda F. Casaus; and family.
Visitations will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019