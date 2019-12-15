|
|
Terecina M. Jean
Terecina M. Jean, age 89, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, July 2, 1930, in Tinaja, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell P. Jean; her parents, Pablo and Terecina Bernal; brothers, Alberto, Juan, Antonio and Ignacio; sisters, Virginia and Elena. She is survived by her sister, Viola Castillo; son, Michael Jean and wife, Lisa of Grand Prairie, TX; daughter, Kimberly Serna; grandchildren, Christopher Serna and Sarah Serna. Terecina was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Funeral Services for Terecina will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW, 87105 with, Abbot Joel, celebrant. Burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be Christopher Serna, Richard Leal, Victor Zarate and George Daskalos. Please visit our online guestbook for Terecina at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019