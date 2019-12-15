Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd NW
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church
5415 Fortuna Rd NW
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Terecina Jean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terecina M. Jean


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terecina M. Jean Obituary
Terecina M. Jean



Terecina M. Jean, age 89, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born on Wednesday, July 2, 1930, in Tinaja, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell P. Jean; her parents, Pablo and Terecina Bernal; brothers, Alberto, Juan, Antonio and Ignacio; sisters, Virginia and Elena. She is survived by her sister, Viola Castillo; son, Michael Jean and wife, Lisa of Grand Prairie, TX; daughter, Kimberly Serna; grandchildren, Christopher Serna and Sarah Serna. Terecina was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Funeral Services for Terecina will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, A Rosary will be recited at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW, 87105 with, Abbot Joel, celebrant. Burial will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be Christopher Serna, Richard Leal, Victor Zarate and George Daskalos. Please visit our online guestbook for Terecina at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terecina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now