Teresa Proia Lombard died peacefully in Albuquerque, NM. On August 29, 2019. Beloved by family and friends, she was 100 plus years of age.



Teresa was born on March 16, 1919 in Washington, PA to Rocco and Giovanna Proia. She was preceded in death by her five sisters and three brothers. She attended Washington High School and married Charles Stanley Moore in 1937. Not long after their marriage they moved to California where Stanley started a successful aerospace company. She was a caring homemaker and worked with Stanley at their family business while devotedly raising three children. She and Stanley later divorced.



In addition to lovingly raising her three children, she felt blessed to eventually have 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, many nieces and nephews as well as many close friends. Teresa developed a passion for yoga and became patient and caring yoga teacher. She was a lifelong catholic and taught catechism to young students. Inspiring creativity and dedication in others were life-long goals.



Teresa eventually moved back to Washington reuniting and marrying her high school sweetheart, Joseph Lombard. Joseph died in 1973. After Joseph's death she moved to New Mexico, a state she had traveled to as a young mother and had longed to live one day.



As she wished, Teresa was buried next to Joseph. A graveside service and memorial celebration of her life was held in Washington, PA on September 21, 2019 with family and friends in attendance.



Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor in Pittsburg, PA



For their wonderful care and loving attention, the family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Beehive Assisted Living of Volcano Cliffs, Albuquerque, New Mexico.



The family appreciates the thoughtful funeral arrangements provided by Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 26, 2019

