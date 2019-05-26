Teresa "Terry" Lynn Richmond-Casados
Teresa Lynn Richmond-
Casados, 49 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16
2019. She was born in
Blytheville, AR on May 8th, 1970 to Eugene Patrick Richmond Jr. and Ida Richmond. Growing up she split time between NM and NJ. She married Alex Casados on May 1st, 1993. Teresa took great pride and love in raising her son, Alexander Christian Casados. She enjoyed reading, music, playing piano, and living life to the fullest. Teresa is survived by her son
Alexander, her husband
Alex, brothers Robert
Nevarez, Albert Nevarez, James Richmond, Thomas Richmond, Joseph Rich-
mond, sister Delilah
Nelms, and all her beloved nephews and nieces. Her wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated with a 10 AM service on June 1st, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Scottsdale.
In lieu of flowers, please
donate to AZ Chrysalis
Women's Battered Shelter
or Banner Hospice in
loving memory of Teresa
Richmond-Casados.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019