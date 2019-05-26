Teresa Lynn Richmond-Casados

Obituary
Teresa "Terry" Lynn Richmond-Casados



Teresa Lynn Richmond-

Casados, 49 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16

2019. She was born in

Blytheville, AR on May 8th, 1970 to Eugene Patrick Richmond Jr. and Ida Richmond. Growing up she split time between NM and NJ. She married Alex Casados on May 1st, 1993. Teresa took great pride and love in raising her son, Alexander Christian Casados. She enjoyed reading, music, playing piano, and living life to the fullest. Teresa is survived by her son

Alexander, her husband

Alex, brothers Robert

Nevarez, Albert Nevarez, James Richmond, Thomas Richmond, Joseph Rich-

mond, sister Delilah

Nelms, and all her beloved nephews and nieces. Her wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated with a 10 AM service on June 1st, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Scottsdale.

In lieu of flowers, please

donate to AZ Chrysalis

Women's Battered Shelter

or Banner Hospice in

loving memory of Teresa

Richmond-Casados.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 26, 2019
