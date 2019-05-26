Teresa "Terry" Lynn Richmond-Casados







Teresa Lynn Richmond-



Casados, 49 of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16



2019. She was born in



Blytheville, AR on May 8th, 1970 to Eugene Patrick Richmond Jr. and Ida Richmond. Growing up she split time between NM and NJ. She married Alex Casados on May 1st, 1993. Teresa took great pride and love in raising her son, Alexander Christian Casados. She enjoyed reading, music, playing piano, and living life to the fullest. Teresa is survived by her son



Alexander, her husband



Alex, brothers Robert



Nevarez, Albert Nevarez, James Richmond, Thomas Richmond, Joseph Rich-



mond, sister Delilah



Nelms, and all her beloved nephews and nieces. Her wonderful spirit and joy will be celebrated with a 10 AM service on June 1st, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of Scottsdale.



In lieu of flowers, please



donate to AZ Chrysalis



Women's Battered Shelter



or Banner Hospice in



loving memory of Teresa



Richmond-Casados.



