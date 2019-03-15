Teresina "Terri" Candelaria







Teresina "Terri" Candelaria, 81, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Terri was born to Fred and Louisa, March 22, 1937 in Clayton, NM. She graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1955. She married Eloy "Blackie"



Candelaria in 1960, and they lived together here in Albuquerque. Together



they raised two children. Terri is survived by her husband, Blackie; her children, David with wife, Lisa, and Mark. Terri is also survived by siblings, Louie, D. Eva Chavez, Arthur, Danny; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Fred A. and Louisa; siblings, Victoria, Fred Jr., Louis, Josie, Archie, Conrad, Manual, Margaret, and Donald. Terri was employed at The Telephone Company until she retired in 1986. After her retirement Terri enjoyed meeting with friends for cards, walking daily for exercise and caring for her dear friend, Ruth. Her family remembers her as a wonderful wife, mother, caregiver and a talented seamstress. A Rosary will be recited Saturday, March 16th, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. There will be a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The . The family would also like to thank the staff of Hospice de la Luz along with Terri's homecare givers for their wonderful care. Please visit our online guestbook for Terri at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2019