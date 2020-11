Teresita "Terry" (Bachicha) LunaTeresita "Terry" (Bachicha) Luna age 88, born in Encino, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 4, 2020.Please visit www.gabaldonmortuary.net for services. If you wish to virtually gather with the family for the funeral mass, please go to Santuario de San Martin de Porres Church website, or to you tube and search for Terry Luna Funeral Mass. Arrangements by: