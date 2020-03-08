Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri Kay Berrenberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terri Kay Berrenberg (nee Worrell) passed from natural causes in her Albuquerque home in February. A native of New Mexico, Terri's spirit of adventure had led her to live on three continents and travel to others besides.



Terri earned a B.A. degree from New Mexico State University, where she was president of the Chi Omega Sorority, and later earned an MBA from Texas A&M â€" Corpus Christi. After a brief teaching career, she became a financial planner and managed her own successful financial firm, Berrenberg Wealth Management in Albuquerque, for 30 years until her retirement in 2016.



Ever the loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Terri leaves behind a beloved daughter and son-in-law, two adored grandsons, four siblings, and an extensive and eclectic circle of people who cherished her. The affection in which she was held was well earned as she followed the advice she gave her daughter: if you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all.



Those who loved Terri will remember her as a person who drank deeply from the cup of life. In addition to traveling widely and being an outstanding businesswoman, she was a life-long learner who found time for an assortment of hobbies and pastimes: learning Spanish, taking dance and Mandolin lessons, reading, sewing, playing bridge, hosting raucous canasta games, even twirling the baton. Of late she had developed an enthusiasm for kayaking - one she hoped to share with her grandsons. Most of all, Terri loved to entertain and to cook - she never met a recipe she didn't want to tryâ€¦except on her birthday when she always opted for chicken fried steak!



A celebration of Terri's life will be held in the coming months. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation in Terri's name to either: The University of New Mexico Foundation for the benefit of Popejoy Hall Theatre of Performing Arts (



