Terri Lynn LaBarge
Terri Lynn Wiley LaBarge of Albuquerque, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband Leo LaBarge, Father Kenneth Leon Wiley, sons Travis LaBarge and wife Stacey LaBarge, Cody LaBarge, and granddaughter Demi LaBarge. She was born in Albuquerque on October 22, 1958. Her greatest loves in life were her family and friends, especially her two sons and granddaughter. Terri will be missed dearly by her family and friends who will remember her as a kindhearted, compassionate and loving person. A private Celebration of Life was held at French Funerals on Wyoming and Terri was buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Paseo and Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Liver Foundation in honor of Terri at alfmad.org
.