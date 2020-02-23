Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Jane Ritchie. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque 225 San Mateo NE Albuquerque , NM 87108 (505)-764-9663 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Jane Ritchie







Terry Jane Gray Ritchie, 81, of Albuquerque, died February 16, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1938, in Carlsbad to Orval C. and Mary Jane Terry Gray.



Growing up in the Cottonwood farming community, north of Artesia, she graduated from Artesia High School in 1956. She graduated from UNM with a bachelor's degree in education, and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma. Terry later received her master's degree from ENMU.



On August 15, 1962, Terry married James C. Ritchie. They taught for more than 30 years in Texas, California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Nevada, and New Mexico. After retiring in Ruidoso, Terry moved to Albuquerque in 2017 where she attended St. John's United Methodist Church and affiliated with P.E.O. Chapter AX.



Terry was an avid reader, and enjoyed her dogs and keeping in touch with friends and family.



She is survived by siblings William J. 'Bill' Gray (LaNette) of Artesia, Glenelle Gray Butler of Albuquerque, and Exa Gray Cunningham (Kenneth) of Devol, Oklahoma, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.



