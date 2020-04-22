Terry L. Oehm
Terry L. Oehm, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Terry was born in Tularosa, New Mexico on November 26, 1931. Terry is preceded in death by her husband Frank Giacci, son Anthony Giacci, and Henry Oehm. Those left to honor her memory are her son David Giacci (Debbie), daughter Elena Giacci (Gary Corbett), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grand-children: J.D. (Terri), Nikki (Dominic, Kaleb, Caiden), Tony, Christian, (Adaline), Adam, Grayson, Brittany (Carson, and Kaecen). Terry was deeply loved and cherished. She was also a proud member of the Annunciation Church since 1964. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions to be made to New Mexico Animal Friends at www.nmaf.org or P.O. Box 40189, Albuquerque, NM 87196-0189. Terry's Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Terry's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 22, 2020