Terry Lynn McGinnis
Terry
Lynn(Russell) McGinnis, Age 67 years went to be with the lord
June 25, 2019. Terry was born to Rollin Walter Russell and Lois Luellen Wiseman October 17, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
After graduating
from Manzano High
School, in Albuquerque New Mexico, Terry graduated the Dental Assisting program, at the University of New Mexico and later went on to work for a pediatrician, then as a reservation agent for Southwest Airlines till retirement. Terry married Michael D. McGinnis on September 2, 1972 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church and later joined with Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was active in many of the church programs. Terry was also active as a volunteer with the
Albuquerque Bio park as a greeter to the many
guests at the
park. Terry was preceded in
death by her parents, and is survived by Michael D. McGinnis
(Husband), Christopher R. McGinnis (Son), Caitlin McGinnis (daughter in law), Orion Ray McGinnis (grandson), Phillip Tso (brother) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Terry enjoyed spending time with the family, travel and volunteering. Memorial Service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, Albuquerque, NM, 10000 Candelaria NE on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Followed by family internment at the Santa Fe, National Cemetery on July 11, 2019 at 11:15 am
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019