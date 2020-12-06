Terry Lee Overbay







Terry Lee Overbay, died from complications of COVID-19, at the Veterans Administration Hospital early Monday morning, November 30, 2020. He was born April 21, 1948 in Clayton New Mexico, and a current resident of Meadows Nursing Home, in Belen, NM.







Terry honorably served in the U.S. Army, and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a recipient of Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal; Army Commendation Medal and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.







He is joining his daughter, Ashley Darlene Smith; mother, Mearle Miller; and Father Lee Overbay.







Terry is survived by his daughter Alexandria Cynthia Haddad; brothers Tom and Tracy Overbay; his sister Tammy Bird; his grandchildren, Anastasia Castro , Nickolas McNeese, Anthony Haddad and Joshua Haddad; his Uncle Tim and Aunt Ann House, step-father Lester Miller, and multiple cousins, neices and nephews who all loved him very much.



He was a regular volunteer at the VFW in Los Lunas. He loved target shooting and was an avid gun collector and an expert marksman. He also enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, playing pool, reading, painting, drawing, eating out, thinking big thoughts, playing Santa Clause and was generous to a fault. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.







In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to his favorite charity, Joy Junction, in his name.







According to his wishes, Terry will be cremated and placed to rest at the National Cemetary in Santa Fe. Services will be held in the Spring.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store