Terry Perez, 71, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born Terry Crawford on Thursday, September 30, 1948, in Washington, D.C. A longtime resident, she moved to Albuquerque with her family in 1955. Terry is survived by daughter, Tamara Perez and Johnny Rose; son, Daniel Perez and Kimberly Shields; grandchildren, Tabytha, Talyn, Robert, Amanda, Jordan, and Jessica; father, Willian J. Crawford, Sr. (Bill); brothers, Mark Crawford and Randy Crawford (wife Amy); and nieces and nephews, Leef, Shannon, Luke, Cody, Kaila, Kyle, Cory, Clay. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Crawford; brother, William Crawford, Jr. (Billy) and his wife, Susan Crawford; and nephew, Shamash Crawford.



Terry cherished her children and adored her grandchildren, always present to offer encouragement, support, words of wisdom, and unconditional love. A devoted daughter, Terry was a constant companion and best friend to her father. She loved her family and was a proud big sister. Ambitious at a young age, Terry had a successful career as an air traffic controller, retiring from the FAA. Terry was kind and caring, sociable and spirited, vivacious and protective. She touched the hearts of all who know her, and she will be profoundly missed.



Services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Lomas. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



