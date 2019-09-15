Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Quist. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Quist, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 13th, 2019. Terry was born August 22nd, 1938 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He spent the first 8 years of his life growing up in Green Bay where he was a fan of the Packers and a ball boy for them from time to time. One of his fondest memories is when he received a helmet signed by Don Hutson, Tony Canadeo, and other players.



The Quist family moved to Albuquerque in 1946. He attended the very first classes at Valley High School and graduated in 1957. Football was his first passion and he was a bruising running back for Valley High. He was chosen to play on the North All Star Team. Later Terry served both in the US Army and Air Force. He served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in several countries around the world. He was awarded 25 medals during his time of service, including the Air Force Accommodation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and Expert Marksmanship. When he retired from the Air Force in 1982, he continued serving the country as a civil servant at Kirtland AFB until his civilian retirement. Some of Terry's favorite hobbies were hunting, shooting, traveling, and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and making memories with them.



He is preceded in death by both his parents, Herbert A. Quist and Thelma E. Quist. He is survived by his loving wife Linda; his children Candice Quist (John Reinhold), Erica (Bradley) Berman, Deb Lynn Quist Aldana, and Patrick (Lawanna) Quist, his step daughters Susan (Danita) Swann, and Cindy (Jeff) Davis; grandchildren, Samantha Reinhold, Cade, Payton, Dylan, Kenzie, Taylor, Michael, and Addison Berman, Marc, Samantha, and Trey Lloyd Quist, Brittany, Zachary, Jacqueline, and Madison Davis, David Quist, Carman Quist-Aldana, Amadeo Aldana, and four great-grandchildren; his siblings Joan D. Beddo, L. "Buster" (Olivia) Quist, and half-brother David A. Quist; and his nieces and nephew Debbie Gouldsmith, Bobbie Johnson, Jennie Beddo, Karen Beddo-Dwyer, and Hunter Quist. Terry was truly "one of a kind" and will be missed by many.



Terry will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, please help us in honoring Terry by making a donation to The New Mexico Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Program



www.nmpurpleheart.org/the-service-program







or assist his family by contributing to his memorial and medical expense fund at



www.gofundme.com/f/terryquist



