Terry Zelin

Terry Joseph Zelin
Terry Joseph Zelin, age 62, resident of Albuquerque, NM since 1985, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He is survived by his mother, June Zelin; children, R. Clayton Zelin and Erin Bingham, and Byron and Kristin Zelin; brother, Robert Zelin II; grandchild, Brynley Zelin; cousins, Marcy Pleu Lunell, Robert Pleu, Bruce Hamels, and Gary Hamels; former wife, Shelley Zelin; and various loving friends and relatives.
He was preceded by his father, Robert Zelin; grandparents, Florence and Clarence Musselman, Chester and Lean Zelin. Terry was known for being a devoted father, a loving son, a caring accountant, a jokester, a dog-lover, and a positive coach and mentor.
However, Terry was known best for his generosity. He not only helped people and organizations monetarily, but also gave much of his time to help others. His passions included playing baseball from a young age, fast cars, following his son's teams and careers, spending time with his sons, and traveling the world.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Faith Lutheran Church in Terry's honor. Please note that due to COVID-19, all attendees will need to be wearing a mask. Please visit our online guestbook for Terry at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.