Tess Reis, 94, passed away on February 27. She was born in Santa Fe to Ray and Margaret Haffey Kersting. When Tess was a toddler her mother died, so she was raised by her father and step mother Mary Kersting. Tess was a graduate of Santa Fe High School and the University of New Mexico. She was an Albuquerque resident for over 70 years and was a longtime employee of Sandia Laboratories. Tess was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 46 years, George Reis, and her brother Raymond Kersting. She is survived by her brother William Kersting (Joanne) of Las Cruces, her sister Ada Randall of Taos, her brother Chris Kersting (Beckie) of Yuba City, CA, her sister-in-law Betty Kersting of Santa Fe and by numerous nephews and nieces including Kathy Kersting (Dan Gates) and Terry Randall both of Albuquerque. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at 10 am at St. John XXIII Catholic Community. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery. See full obituary on French Funerals and Cremations website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 5, 2020