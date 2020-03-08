Thad Evan Brown







Thad Evan Brown passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the age of 63 in his home in Laguna Beach, CA following complications from lung cancer. Thad was raised in Albuquerque, NM by his parents Therold and Darlene Brown. He was an active member at First Baptist Church there. He graduated from the UNM as a Speech and Language Pathologist and moved to California to pursue his career. Thad started Pacific Therapeutic Services and was employed there until his early medical retirement in October 2019. He was also employed by Memorial Care Home Health. Thad was a gifted pianist and a world traveler. Thad is survived by his mother Darlene Brown, his sister Debbie Josephson, his brother-in-law Jan Josephson, his nephew Scott Josephson and family, and his niece Lindsay Givaudan and family. Thad's family will honor his request for a private internment.



