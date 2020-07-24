1/1
Thelma A. Boddy
Thelma A. Boddy





Thelma Arlene Boddy, 91, passed away July 21, 2020.

Arlene was born March 8, 1929 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her parents were Joe H and Thelma A Thompson (deceased). She had three sisters; Mary Lou Hutchison (deceased) of Mansfield, Texas, Alice Turner (deceased) of Rockmart, Georgia, and survived by Jolene Osborne and husband, Jerry of Mansfield, Texas.

Graduated in 1946 from Santa Fe High School and married William A Boddy on June 2, 1946 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was a life time native New Mexican and lived in various towns throughout New Mexico including 8 years in Corrales and 49 years in Albuquerque.

During her career she held positions at Spartan Southwest, Singer Business Machines, Digital Equipment Corp and retired from US West.

She is survived by Daughters, Linda A Wheelock of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Cheryl A Layton of Las Vegas, Nevada and Son, Kenneth A Boddy & Daughter-In-Law Maureen G. Boddy of Elephant Butte, New Mexico. 7 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren & 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. Her wishes were for Cremation and to be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In lieu of Flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
We knew Arlene for decades and she was such a good friend to mother Lucille Keeney Reindorp. They had such fun adventures traveling together, especially to Hawaii. Kay, Cleo and families join us us expressing our sympathies and great memories for a life well lived. Carlyle and family.
Carlyle and Susan Keeney
Friend
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother. We will love you and miss you always.
Maureen
Family
