Thelma Chalakee Harjo, age 80, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She entered this world on October 4, 1939 in Okmulgee, OK. Thelma was known for her cooking, laughter, wit, and the love of her family. Thelma worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a Correspondence Specialist in Washington, DC for 50 years before retiring to Albuquerque, NM in 2014 to be closer to her family. She is survived by her son, Ryan Harjo; daughter, Nancy (Larry) Serna; grandchildren, Christopher (Jaye) Nephew, Garrett and Tess Harjo, Alexis Serna; and great-grandson, Dwight Nephew; sisters, Virginia Kolakowski, Stella Harjo, Sharon Chalakee, and Donna Bear; and numerous nieces and nephews. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Webster and Martha Chalakee; her brothers, Tom Chalakee, William Chalakee, Billy Chalakee, and sisters, Margie Chalakee and Barbara Davis.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home in Okmulgee OK. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Honey Creek United Methodist Church in Okmulgee, OK, followed by Internment at Wilson Cemetery in Okmulgee, OK. Please visit our online guestbook for Thelma at



