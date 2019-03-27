Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Addison Brackett passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 88 in Albuquerque, NM. Born on November 6, 1930 to Alta Yarbrough and Thomas Guy Brackett in Liberal, Kansas, Ted

will always be

remembered for

his kind heart, as well as knowledge as a sharp businessman and doing whatever it took to take care of his family, friends, and customers. Ted enjoyed both the engineering and operation of motorcycles, automobiles, and airplanes.

Ted is lovingly remembered by all who knew him including his wife of 68 years, Eloise "B" Brackett; three children, Randy

Brackett, Laura and husband Brent Fazio, and Linda and husband Don Bradley; six grandchildren,

Chelsi, Juniper,

Orion and

wife Tanya,

Jocelyn and

husband Phil,

Daniel and

partner Chassis,

and Dalton;

seven great-

grandchildren, Malachi, Tonio,

Emma, Nick,

Avery, Anthony,

and Ryder; three brothers, Don and family,

James and family, and

Charlie and family.

Ted is preceded in death by his parents and his

brother Bobby.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12:00pm-2:30pm at French's Mortuary 9300 Golf Course Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 followed by a burial at 3:00pm at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd NE,

Albuquerque, NM 87107.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
